NPP to field 30 candidates in Arunachal Assembly polls

Itanagar, March 1 The National People's Party (NPP), the lone national party from northeast region, would put up 30 candidates in the upcoming elections to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, party's state unit President Thangwang Wangham said on Friday.

The elections to the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly are likely to take place along with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The NPP leader said that his party is an ally of the ruling BJP in several northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, but the party would field 30 candidates in the ensuing Assembly polls on its own.

"After the Assembly polls, we may ally with the BJP," Wangham told IANS.

In the 2019 Arunanchal Assembly polls, the NPP, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, contested 30 seats and won five. One of its candidates, Tirong Aboh, was killed by suspected militants before the results were declared.

Last month, two NPP MLAs, along with two Congress MLAs, joined the ruling BJP. The ruling BJP in the state now has 53 MLAs followed by the Congress and the NPP with two each. There are also three independent members.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor