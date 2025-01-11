NRI from Rajasthan who teaches Sanskrit in Myanmar awarded by Prez Murmu

Jaipur, Jan 11 In a proud moment for Rajasthan, Dr Ramnivas, an NRI from the state based in Myanmar, has been bestowed with the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman 2025 by President Droupadi Murmu in Bhubaneswar.

Dr Ramnivas, who earned his education in Rajasthan and is currently teaching India’s ancient language Sanskrit to monks in Myanmar, was awarded the honour at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Bhubaneswar.

The Rajasthan Government delegation led by Dr Manisha Arora, Commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation, that is participating in the convention, met Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Tourism and Art & Culture, on Friday and apprised him of the steps taken by the State Government to strengthen ties with the Pravasi Rajasthanis all around the world.

The delegation also met Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for NRI Empowerment & Relations Kondapalli Srinivas and informed him of key practices and initiatives taken by Rajasthan Foundation to connect with the Pravasi Rajasthani community.

Speaking on the occasion, Arora said, “Our delegation had a very warm and productive discussion with the Union Minister of Tourism & Art and Culture who is himself from Rajasthan during which he was briefed about key steps being taken by the government under the leadership of CM to strengthen the connect with the Pravasi Rajasthanis. The Minister was also briefed about the measures being taken by the Rajasthan Foundation to functionalise and revive the new and existing chapters of Pravasi Rajasthanis.”

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma recently took key measures and decisions to functionalise the 14 newly established chapters and revive the 12 existing chapters of the Pravasi Rajasthanis under Rajasthan Foundation, a government department, working towards strengthening ties between Rajasthan and the Pravasi Rajasthani community.

On the concluding day of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, the delegation of the Rajasthan Government also interacted with the delegations of Pravasi Rajasthanis that had come to participate in the event from Dubai, the UK, Oman, Mauritius, Qatar and Uganda among others. The delegation informed the delegates about key measures being taken to strengthen the ties of the community with Rajasthan and invited them to invest and collaborate on new business opportunities in Rajasthan.

Earlier on Wednesday, the delegation led by Dr Arora held a meeting with several Pravasi Rajasthanis at the Utkal Chamber of Commerce in Bhubaneswar. The delegation met the community in view of the directions of the Chief Minister to functionalise the newly established Bhubaneshwar chapter of the Rajasthan Foundation.

The other members of the delegation from Rajasthan Foundation participating in the event include Amit Singhal, Manager and Rohit Sharma, Dy. Director and other officials of the Government of Rajasthan.

The recently concluded ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 held in Jaipur from December 9-11 last year also witnessed substantial participation from the Pravasi Rajasthani community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor