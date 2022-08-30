NRI philanthropist provides flood relief to ailing Pakistanis

New Delhi, Aug 30 Extending a helping hand towards the flood-affected people in Pakistan, Dubai-based NRI philanthropist S.P.S. Oberoi has provided relief of 30,000 pounds.

In one of the worst ever floods in Pakistan, over 1,000 people have lost their lives while scores have been rendered homeless.

Oberoi informed that Pakistan Punjab's Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar had made an urgent appeal to provide relief to the flood victims in Pakistan.

In his appeal, Sarwar stated that "we are targeting to provide 100,000 ration packs to the displaced families hit by the catastrophic and devastating floods".

Reacting to Sarwar's appeal, Oberoi said he had provided 30,000 pounds for one month's ration for 1,001 flood-affected families in Pakistan, adding that the ration would be distributed through the Sarwar Foundation.

While confirming having received the flood relief amount from Oberoi, Sarwar told on Tuesday that Oberoi's help for the flood victims would prove to be a boon for the flood victims.

Pakistan Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman also hailed the generous and benevolent gesture of Oberoi and expressed gratitude towards him.

