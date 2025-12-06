NSCN (K) militant arrested in Arunachal; arms recovered

Itanagar, Dec 6 The Assam Rifles, in a coordinated operation with the Arunachal Pradesh Police, apprehended an active cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K, Niki Sumi faction) from the Hukanjuri area in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, officials said on Saturday.

A police official said that the joint operation by the Assam Rifles troops and the police personnel was launched after credible intelligence inputs were received from reliable sources confirming the presence of an armed insurgent operating in the Hukanjuri areas.

Acting swiftly on the information, a joint column comprising troops of Assam Rifles and personnel of the Arunachal Pradesh Police moved to the suspected location and carried out a ‘precise and carefully planned’ intervention, preventing the insurgent from escaping or causing any threat to civilians.

The official said that during the action the joint team successfully apprehended self-styled Captain Jenlong Supong who is an active and armed member of the NSCN (K-Niki Sumi) faction.

The operation also resulted in the recovery of one pistol, one magazine, six live rounds, one mobile phone and one PAN card from the apprehended cadre. Following the apprehension, the militant was handed over to the Khonsa Police for further investigation and legal proceedings in accordance with established protocols.

"The arrest of the hardcore cadre of the militant outfit reflected the strong coordination between security forces to maintain peace and stability in the region,” the official said.

The NSCN-K-Niki Sumi faction has not signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre even as several other Naga outfits, including the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), had signed a ceasefire agreement with the government and are now holding talks.

Meanwhile, with reference to the notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Nagaland government’s Home Department (Political) has recently declared the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) (NSCN (K), along with all its factions, wings, and front organisations as “Unlawful Association” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor