NSCN (K-Nikki) militant killed in encounter in Arunachal

Itanagar, Aug 11 A hardcore NSCN (K-Nikki) militant was killed in an encounter and some arms and ammunition were recovered from a dense jungle at Noitong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, officials said on Friday.

Defence sources said that acting on specific inputs regarding the movement of cadres of NSCN (K-Nikki), a joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police on Thursday night at Noitong village in which a cadre of the militant outfit was neutralised in the ensuing encounter.

Two weapons and war-like stores were recovered from the spot while few other militants fled.

--IANS

