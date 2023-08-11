NSCN (K-Nikki) militant killed in encounter in Arunachal
By IANS | Published: August 11, 2023 11:33 PM 2023-08-11T23:33:49+5:30 2023-08-11T23:35:02+5:30
Itanagar, Aug 11 A hardcore NSCN (K-Nikki) militant was killed in an encounter and some arms and ammunition were recovered from a dense jungle at Noitong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, officials said on Friday.
Defence sources said that acting on specific inputs regarding the movement of cadres of NSCN (K-Nikki), a joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police on Thursday night at Noitong village in which a cadre of the militant outfit was neutralised in the ensuing encounter.
Two weapons and war-like stores were recovered from the spot while few other militants fled.
