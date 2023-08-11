NSCN (K-Nikki) militant killed in encounter in Arunachal

By IANS | Published: August 11, 2023 11:33 PM 2023-08-11T23:33:49+5:30 2023-08-11T23:35:02+5:30

Itanagar, Aug 11 A hardcore NSCN (K-Nikki) militant was killed in an encounter and some arms and ammunition ...

NSCN (K-Nikki) militant killed in encounter in Arunachal | NSCN (K-Nikki) militant killed in encounter in Arunachal

NSCN (K-Nikki) militant killed in encounter in Arunachal

Next

Itanagar, Aug 11 A hardcore NSCN (K-Nikki) militant was killed in an encounter and some arms and ammunition were recovered from a dense jungle at Noitong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, officials said on Friday.

Defence sources said that acting on specific inputs regarding the movement of cadres of NSCN (K-Nikki), a joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police on Thursday night at Noitong village in which a cadre of the militant outfit was neutralised in the ensuing encounter.

Two weapons and war-like stores were recovered from the spot while few other militants fled.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur