NSDL IPO Allotment Status: How to Check Details Online and GMP Ahead of Listing

National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) IPO will be allotted today (August 4). The initial public offering (IPO) of NSDL closed on Friday, August 1, and was subscribed 41 times by the investors on the third and last day of the bidding. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category 103.97 times, while non-Institutional investors (NIIs) were booked 34.08 times. The remaining retail portion of the NSDL IPO was subscribed 7.73 times. On July 30, the mainboard received bids for over 144.03 crore shares against 3.51 crore shares on offer.

The company will finalise the process of NSDL share allotment status and credit equity shares into the holders' demat accounts on August 5. On August 5, refunds will be given to investors who have not received allotted shares. The NSDL IPO listing is likely on August 5, 2025, and will be listed on the BSE.

How to Check NSDL IPO Allotment Status?

NSDL IPO allotment online status can be check through the official website of BSE and the IPO register. MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the NSDL IPO registrar.

Steps to Check NSDL IPO Allotment Status on NSE

1. Visit the official website of NSE at nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

2. Click on 'Equity and SME IPO bid details'.

3. Enter PAN card number and application number.

4. Click on the 'submit' to check allotment status.

How to Check NSDL IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime India?

1. Visit the official website at /in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

2. Click 'National Securities Depository Ltd.' from the drop-down.

3. Choose PAN or check through 'Application Number'

4. Enter the given details.

5. Click on 'Submit' to check allotment status.

Check NSDL IPO Allotment Status On BSE

1. Visit the official website of BSE at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select the issue type as 'Equity'.

3. Select 'National Securities Depository Ltd' from the drop-down.

4. Enter your application number or PAN number.

5. Enter the proper 'Captcha' for verification.

6. Click on 'Search' to check status.

NSDL IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for the NSDL IPO was Rs 120 as of 6 am on Monday, August 4, indicating a listing price of Rs 920 at a premium of 15% on the upper limit of the price band. GMP has declined since it opened for subscription on July 30. The highest GMP recorded for the NSDL IPO was Rs 167. The company's shares were trading at Rs 967 on the grey market.