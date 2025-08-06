NSDL IPO Listing: Shares Trading 3% Higher After Stock Listed at 10% Premium on BSE

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) traded at 3% higher at Rs 908.4 at around 10.35 am on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after opening at a 10% premium on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the listing day. According to Money Control, the market capitalisation crossed the Rs 18,000 crore mark.

The NSDL stock was listed at a 10% premium at Rs 880 per share on the BSE. The initial public offering of NSDL was offered for sale worth Rs 4,011.6 crore. The company offers depository services to retail and institutional clients, and only lists on the BSE as National Stock Exchange (NSE) is one of the company's promoters.

Over 1.31 crore shares of NSDL were traded in the first five minutes of stock market opening today in early trading. NSDL total market capitalisation stood at Rs 18,182 crore as of 10.05 am.

How Much Do Investors Earn?

The minimum number of shares per bundle of NSDL IPO for investors to apply was 18 shares. Retail investors allotted shares during the NSDL IPO allotment would have made a profit of at least Rs 1,440 per lot (₹80 x 18) as soon as the stock started trading on the exchange.

The minimum lost size to apply for the issue for Small non-institutional Investors was fixed at 14 lots or 252 shares. Those allotted shares against their bids would have earned a profit of at least Rs 20,160 (₹80 x 252). Big Non-Institutional Investors would have earned a minimum profit of Rs 100,800.