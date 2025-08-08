NSDL Shares Soar 51% Since Listing; Investors Gain Over Rs 2,300 Crore

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) shares have soared like rockets since their market debut. Since listing, the stock has shown a tremendous rally, generating daily profits for investors. Within just 15 minutes of trading on Friday morning, August 8, investors' wealth surged by Rs 2,376 crore.

The stock has been steadily progressing since its debut listing on August 6. It has gained 51% over its issue price and continues to gain. The stock regained momentum and reached Rs 1,282 by 9:30 am today, around 51% higher than its issue price of Rs 800.

Someone is rigging the stock price of NSDL. PE now at 77. It won't end well for those who get tempted at such levels. And a good exit for those who got the IPO. pic.twitter.com/3NvgJjaRiI — sahil bhadviya (@sahilbhadviya) August 8, 2025

According to BSE data, NSDL's market capitalisation rose from Rs 22,446 crore to Rs 24,822 crore in a single day. At the time of writing this article, the stock had surged up to 19% intraday and gained around 40% in the last two trading sessions.

Also Read | NSDL shares jump 20 pc on second day post-listing, Laxmi Finance sees strong rally.

NSDL was listed on the BSE on August 7 with a 17% premium. Its IPO was heavily oversubscribed by 41.02 times. The IPO was a complete Offer for Sale (OFS) with an issue size of Rs 4,011.16 crore. The price band was set at Rs 760–Rs 800 per share. The company has announced that its board will meet on August 12, 2025, to review and approve the financial results for Q1 FY26 (April–June 2025 quarter).

As per SEBI data from July 2025, NSDL has about 2.4 crore active investors and operates over 36,123 Depository Participant (DP) service centres across 2,000 cities. In comparison, CDSL has more than 5.2 crore active clients and 21,434 service centres.