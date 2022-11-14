NSG, IB teams reach Udaipur to probe railway track blast

Jaipur, Nov 14 After the National Investigation Agency, the teams of National Security Guard and the Intelligence Bureau reached Rajasthan's Udaipur on Monday to investigate the blast on the railway bridge on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway line.

At present, all top agencies including the NIA, and the state ATS are engaged in the investigation.

The entire matter is also being probed from the angle of terrorist and Maoist activity.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the NIA has been called and all angles will be examined. At the same time, the track has been declared fit by the Railways and the operation of trains has resumed, railway officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor