NSS invokes spirit of service and patriotism: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 6 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that the National Service Scheme (NSS) is a dynamic platform for imparting lessons on personality development and patriotism.

He said the very name of the organisation evokes a spirit of service.

"It is highly commendable that our students are now studying NSS as a subject. The youth are the future of the country, and fostering a spirit of service among them will accelerate the nation's progress," he said.

Chief Minister stated this addressing an event at Samatva Bhavan honoring the NSS students who brought pride to Madhya Pradesh at the Republic Day Parade 2025 in Delhi.

Appreciating the dedication and service spirit of NSS, he awarded medals to the participating students and their coordinators and extended his best wishes.

He pointed out that NSS is a crucial platform for instilling values of social service, patriotism, discipline, and camaraderie among the youth.

"The students from Madhya Pradesh have made the entire state proud with their excellent performance in this parade. He encouraged students to continue their active participation in social service and national awareness programmes," the Chief Minister said.

During his address, the Chief Minister highlighted that the government is continuously working for the holistic development of the youth.

"By channeling the energy of young people in the right direction, the government is nurturing their talents to contribute to the state's development," he added.

Further, he asserted that youth are the driving force behind the development of the country and the state.

"Everyone should focus on building their careers, but young people should also engage in politics to contribute to the country's development, as political progress strengthens social development," Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, praising NSS' involvement in cleanliness, integrity, blood donation, and public awareness programs, the Chief Minister said that this organisation inspires society to progress in life with a spirit of coexistence.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Anupam Rajan informed that more than 1.60 lakh students from colleges across the state are associated with this organisation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor