NSS unrelenting, so is CPI(M), as Kerala Speaker’s remarks on Hinduism continue to rage

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 3 Controversy over Kerala Assembly Speaker A. N. Shamseer’s remarks on Hinduism continues to rage with none of the three -- Nair Service Society (NSS), the ruling CPI(M) and the Speaker willing to blink.

On Thursday, the state police registered a case against top NSS leaders and hundreds of people over blocking traffic and unlawful assembly during a mammoth protest rally in the main road here Wednesday evening with the hashtag ‘Save Faith protest’.

Quick to retaliate was the NSS leadership which said they will not be cowed down by cases as that will be dealt appropriately.

They further pointed out that they are ignoring the response of the CPI(M) state secretary M. V. Govindan’s remarks and are now waiting to hear from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his government, their stand on Shamseer's statement.

Leading the protest from the front is NSS general secretary G.Sukumaran Nair who has demanded that Shamseer withdraw his remarks as it has hurt the sentiments of the believers.

Sources in the NSS point out that they are in a buoyant mood after seeing the massive turn out ‘Save Faith protest’ held here on Wednesday evening which was organised at a short notice and plans are on the anvil to hold similar ones in the 13 district headquarters.

Meanwhile, Shamseer told the media on Thursday that he has nothing new to say as he has already said what he had to on Wednesday.

Incidentally, it was Govindan who said that there is no need for the Speaker to apologise as he has done nothing wrong and there is no need for any correction.

Shamseer, who is also a CPI(M) MLA from Thalassery in Kannur district, while addressing a public meeting on the latest developments about science, said that while plastic surgery was relatively a new invention, the votaries of the Hindutva were of the opinion that Lord Ganesha got his face through plastic surgery and dismissed it as a myth.

He also said that Wright Brothers had invented aircraft but for the people who support Hindutva, it was Pushpaka Viman (a chariot used in Ramayana).

The BJP was quick to take to the streets and protested against the Speaker’s remarks asking him to quit and this evening they plan to stage a protest march before the State Secretariat here after the police registered a case against the NSS leaders for their march held here on Wednesday.

After observing the situation for three days, the Congress said it's better that Shamseer apologises. On Thursday too, the same demand was reiterated by their top leadership.

