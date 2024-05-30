NSUI Secretary found murdered in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, May 30 National Students' Union of India (NSUI) national Secretary and lawyer Sampath Raj was found murdered in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district on Thursday.

His body was recovered from a lake in Dharmavaram. Some local people who saw the body alerted the police.

Unknown persons killed him and dumped the body in the bushes of a lake.

Police shifted the body for autopsy and registered a case.

Hailing from Yerraguntapalli village of Dharmavaram mandal, he had been residing in Hindupur for the last 20 years.

He was serving as NSUI national Secretary and was in charge of Kerala. Sampath had also participated in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

He reportedly had a dispute with another lawyer over land in Hindupur.

Sampath Raj had reportedly approached police in connection with the case.

Police said they were probing the case from all angles.

