NTK's Seeman questions omission of Vijay's name from Karur stampede FIR

Chennai, Oct 28 Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman on Tuesday wondered why no case had been registered against actor-politician Vijay in connection with the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) event.

Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli, Seeman alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was going slow on Vijay due to political considerations.

“If Vijay had not aligned with the BJP, the CBI probe would have intensified. The agency appears to be shielding him,” he said.

Seeman further claimed that the Rs 20 lakh compensation distributed by Vijay to each bereaved family was intended to silence them.

“Vijay paid the affected families so that they would not speak out. But the question remains -- why has no case been registered against him? How can the CBI investigation be fair if the prime person responsible is kept out of the FIR?” he asked.

The NTK leader also questioned the conduct of TVK general secretary 'Bussy' Anand, who had earlier sought anticipatory bail during the state police probe but withdrew his petition after the case was transferred to the CBI.

“Why did Anand withdraw his anticipatory bail plea once the CBI took over? Is the CBI’s role to protect Vijay?” Seeman asked pointedly.

He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to explain why Vijay’s name was excluded from the FIR despite mounting evidence and public outrage.

“If Vijay is not named, the CBI investigation will only be a farce,” Seeman said.

Turning to politics, Seeman announced that the NTK’s state conference would be held in Tiruchirappalli on February 7, during which the party would announce all its Assembly constituency candidates.

“Do not mistake the Tiruchi conference as a turning point; our turning point is in our ideology. When people’s minds change, they can defeat any party in the elections,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Seeman drew a sharp line between his movement and film-based politics.

“Those who care about the country should stand with me. Those who chase after actors should not follow me,” he declared.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor