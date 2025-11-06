Nuapada bypoll: BJD flags security concern ahead of Naveen Patnaik's campaign

Bhubaneswar, Nov 6 The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), on Thursday, urged the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R.S. Gopalan to ensure adequate and necessary security arrangements for Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's scheduled election campaign programmes in support of the party and its MLA candidate, Snehangini Chhuria in Nuapada on Friday, fearing possible disturbances by "certain BJP leaders and workers".

A delegation of the BJD led by Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo and senior leader Lenin Mohanty has submitted an application to the Odisha CEO in this regard.

"We have apprehensions that certain BJP leaders and workers may attempt to create disturbances, indulge in stone pelting, or engage in acts of violence during his visit. In view of the same, we request that adequate and proper security arrangements be made to ensure his safety and the smooth conduct of the campaign program," the BJD said in its application.

As per the party sources, BJD President Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to participate in two roadshows at Nuapada and Khariar Notified Area Councils, and a public meeting at Parkod in Nuapada district on Friday.

Additionally, the opposition delegation also submitted a complaint with the CEO of Odisha over alleged traffic obstruction and illegal road blockage for BJP election campaign by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Nuapada Assembly constituency in support of the ruling party's candidate Jay Dholakia on Thursday.

The delegation through its complaint drew the attention of CEO to the grave instance of public nuisance and violation of election laws by the BJP and its supporters in the Nuapada Assembly constituency as they obstructed the main road in Komna block by installing a stage for an election campaign event featuring CM Majhi, MLA candidate Dholakia and other senior BJP leaders on Thursday.

It also alleged that this obstruction has created severe traffic congestion, disrupting the daily commutation of local residents, students, employees, and small business owners, including hindering transportation of goods.

"We most respectfully urge your office to immediately intervene, direct the local administration and police to clear the obstruction and maintain free passage on public roads, initiate appropriate action against violators under the Motor Vehicles Act and Model Code of Conduct, and ensure strict adherence to lawful and impartial conduct during election campaigning," the delegation said.

