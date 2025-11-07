Nuapada bypoll: CEO urges stakeholders to refrain from campaigning during ‘silence period’

Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 Amid the heated campaigning for the crucial Nuapada bypolls, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha R.S Gopalan on Friday urged all stakeholders to maintain complete restraint, both offline as well as online, and avoid involving in any active electioneering during the 48 hours before the closure of polling, known as ‘silence period’, starting from evening of November 9 to ensure a calm and reflective atmosphere for voters.

Sharing the details of the guidelines enforced for the 48-hour silence period, Gopalan said that the Political parties, candidates, and their supporters have been strictly advised not to post or share campaign-related political content on social media platforms such as Facebook, X, WhatsApp, Instagram, and YouTube during this period.

Citizens are also urged to act responsibly and avoid forwarding or amplifying any posts in private groups as well, which might influence the voters and prevent the conduct of free and fair elections.

The CEO requests everyone to maintain digital restraint and contribute to a calm and reflective environment for the voters before polling, in the true spirit of Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

No political advertisement shall be published in newspapers on the day of the poll or one day before it, unless pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) at the district or state level.

Additionally, all printed pamphlets or posters must clearly mention the name and address of the printer and publisher, and copies must be submitted to election authorities as required under Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Similarly, all political functionaries and party workers brought from outside the constituency have been instructed to leave the constituency immediately after the campaign period ends.

The CEO directs the District Election Officer and Superintendent of Police, Nuapada, to inspect community halls and temporary accommodations to ensure no outsiders are staying there, set up border check-posts to monitor vehicles entering from outside the constituency, and verify the identity of individuals or groups to confirm whether they are local voters.

According to the provisions of the RP Act, the political parties can’t organise or attend public meetings, processions or roadshows, display of election-related contents on TV, cinema, etc. or hold cultural and entertainment shows to influence the voters during the silence period.

According to the guidelines, no election-related content intended to influence voters may be broadcast on television, digital media, or even the radio.

