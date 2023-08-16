Nuh violence: Key accused Bittu Bajrangi arrested

Gurugram, Aug 16 The police have arrested one Rajkumar a.k.a. Bittu Bajrangi for his alleged role in instigating the mob during the communal clashes that took place in Haryana's Nuh during a procession organised by the Hindu groups on July 31, an official said on Wednesday.

Bittu Bajrangi has been accused of obstructing the work of the government, snatching weapons, and misbehaving with the police.

Ahead of the Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh, Bittu Bajrangi had allegedly put out provocative videos on social media which fueled communal clashes in Nuh.

While Mohit Yadav a.k.a. Monu Manesar had also posted a video that he will too join the procession, he did not turn up for the event on VHP's suggestion as it was feared that his presence would create tension.

Monu Manesar could not be arrested for over six months despite being named along with 21 others in the abduction and killing of two Muslim men -- Junaid and his cousin Nasir, whose charred bodies were found in a burnt car in Rajasthan's Bhiwani on February 16.

Manesar, who heads the cow vigilante wing of Bajrang Dal in Haryana, is still at large since the Rajasthan Police registered a case against him in connection with the abduction and murder of the two Muslim men, Besides, another case was registered against him at Pataudi in Haryana in connection with rioting including an attempt to murder and other sections of the IPC.

"Police from Rajasthan and Haryana had previously carried out raids on Monu Manesar's home in Manesar village and other suspected hideouts. Ever since his name was linked to the two murders in February, he has been absconding. Our teams are trying to trace and capture him," a senior police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

