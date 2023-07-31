Nuh violence: Section 144 imposed in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 31 After a violent clash between two communities in Haryana’s Nuh district, the Gurugram administration imposed Section 144 in the district on Monday evening.

Besides this, Gurugram's borders with Nuh have reportedly been sealed after a mob entered the Sohna area and torched a car.

A violence broke out after stones were pelted and vehicles were set on fire during a religious procession in Nuh, leading to heightened tension in the area on Monday afternoon.

Nuh district administration has also imposed Section-144 to control the situation.

The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services in Nuh from July 31 (4 p.m.) to August 2 (11.59 p.m.). The order has been issued to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav said: "Anyone found spreading spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms would be punished. So avoid spreading any misinformation."

"These orders have been implemented in the district with immediate effect, which will remain effective till further orders. Action will be taken against those who disobey the issued orders under Section-188 of the Indian Penal Code," he added.

Earlier, following the violence in Nuh, police fired rounds in air to disperse the mob.

Additional forces from Faridabad, Rewari, Gurugram and Palwal have been stationed in Nuh to maintain law and order. Besides, officials have instructed residents to stay in their homes.

Police also conducted a flag march following the unrest.

