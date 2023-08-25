Nuh violence was not over religion, hate speech won't be tolerated: Gurugram police commissioner

Gurugram, Aug 25 Vikas Arora, the newly-appointed Police Commissioner of Gurugram, on Friday said the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh, which spread to several other districts, was not over religious issue, but was an act of some anti-social elements."Some anti-social elements were behind the communal clashes. However, police will not spare anyone and those involved in the violence will be arrested and police will trace every case. He also added that Gurugram Police will not tolerate hate speech. Police have already taken action against people involved in hate speech and sent them behind bars," Arora said.

The commissioner further said that to deal with Nuh-like incidents, five companies will be deployed in the city on the lines of the Rapid Action Force (RAF). These companies will be deployed in each of the four zones of the district and one company will be deployed at the headquarters level. Each company will consist of over 100 policemen.

"These teams will be trained like the RAF. For this, a training centre will also be set up at the police line or other place. Along with training, all equipment will also be provided to deal with crowd management. These companies will be formed within two weeks," he added.

He asserted that to tackle cybercrime, a help desk has already been installed at each four cybercrime police stations in Gurugram. Policemen will be given training to investigate cyber crime cases and help will be taken from corporates and training sessions will also be organised for effective action.

"Facebook, Twitter (now X), Instagram, and Google companies have their headquarters in Gurugram. Efforts will be made after talking to their management to provide necessary information for the police in the investigation. To deal with cyber crimes, better coordination with the Nuh police and Bharatpur police was established to tighten the noose on cyber criminals operating there," Arora said.

The Commissioner stated that, to deal with traffic mess on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, the police will develop coordination with the NHAI officials for better management, especially at entry and exit points. Action will also be initiated against wrong-lane driving and drunk driving.

He also said black spots will be identified on the roads where accidents are more frequent. "Road engineering will be checked for defects. After this the concerned agency will be asked to correct it and if they fail to take appropriate action. FIRs will be registered. Action will also be initiated against the concerned authority over the mishap."

Apart from this, the police chief said, police will ensure women's safety. More than 100 women police personnel will be present in civil clothes in public places. A special drive will also be initiated to deal with anti-social elements.

Vikas Arora, a 1998 batch IPS officer, assumed charge as the 11th Police Commissioner of Gurugram on Wednesday.

