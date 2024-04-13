'Nukkad Natak' held at Srinagar's Lal Chowk to promote voter participation

Srinagar, April 13 To promote voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a 'Nukkad Natak' performance took centre stage at the Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Saturday.

District Election Officer (DEO) Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat joined the voter awareness programme organised by the district election authority at the historic Ghanta Ghar under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), a flagship programme of the Election Commission of India which encourages all eligible citizens to vote and make an informed decision during the elections.

To mark the occasion, a group of local artistes presented a theme-based 'Nukkad Natak'. A large number of school students also participated in the voter awareness programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhat said the programme aims to enhance the understanding of voting-related processes and to promote electoral literacy, especially among first-time voters.

"The DEO stressed that the initiative resonates the commitment of the district administration to inspire the young voters towards the electoral process and strengthen the democratic setup to empower the citizens," an official statement said.

