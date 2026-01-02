Number of deleted voters in final list to be far more than in draft one: Bengal LoP

Kolkata, Jan 2 Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Suvendu Adhikari, said on Friday that the total number of deleted voters in the final voters' list in the state will be far more than the number of names already deleted in the draft voters' list.

While the draft voters' list was published on December 16 last year, the final voters' list will be published on February 4 this year, at the end of the ongoing hearing sessions regarding the claims and objections to the draft voters' list.

"Even after looting votes with illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya voters voting in favour of the Trinamool Congress, total votes secured by the BJP in West Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha election were just 40 lakh fewer than that of the ruling party (Trinamool Congress). Already 58.20 lakh names have been deleted in the draft voters' list. In the final voters' list, names of more illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya voters will be deleted," LoP Adhikari said at a public rally at Chanchal in Malda district.

Speaking on the occasion, LoP Adhikari also stressed the bigger unity of Hindu voters to oust the current Trinamool Congress government in the state.

"Maldaha (Uttar) constituency in Malda district, and the Nandigram Assembly constituency in East Midnapore district have shown the results if the Hindu votes are united. If the same unity is witnessed in other Assembly constituencies in the state elections this year, then BJP candidates will win in at least 220 out of 294 Assembly constituencies in the state," the Leader of the Opposition said.

Incidentally, the BJP legislator from Nandigram is LoP Adhikari himself.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, Suvendu Adhikari got elected from Nandigram by defeating the Trinamool Congress candidate and the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

Later, Mamata Banerjee got elected in the by-elections from the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in Kolkata and retained her position as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term.

