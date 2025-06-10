Number of startups, IIMs, IITs increased under PM Modi's tenure: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, June 10 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Tuesday, praised the Narendra Modi government's decade-long tenure, calling it a transformative era dedicated to youth empowerment, infrastructure, healthcare and national security.

He highlighted that after more than three decades, the National Education Policy was introduced under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

The number of IIMs has increased from 13 to 21, and IITs from 16 to 26, with 6,500 new seats to be added this year, the Chief Minister said.

The startup ecosystem has seen explosive growth, with more than 1.6 lakh recognised startups generating more than 17 lakh jobs, he added.

In higher education and healthcare, more than 500 new universities have been established, he said.

The number of medical colleges has risen to 2,045, including 780 allopathic, 323 dental, and 942 AYUSH institutions, he added.

AIIMS institutions have increased from seven in 2014 to 23 in 2025, and MBBS seats have surged to 1.18 lakh, alongside 74,000 new Postgraduation seats, the Chief Minister said.

Regarding public health, CM Sharma noted that more than 220 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered during the pandemic under the Narendra Modi government's effective management.

Speaking on country's national defence policy, the Chief Minister said that India has made historic strides towards self-reliance.

"Indigenously developed weapons such as BrahMos, Akash missiles, sniper rifles, and bulletproof jackets are now produced domestically. Defence exports have increased 34 times since 2014. In response to terrorist attacks in Uri, Pulwama and Pahalgam, the Narendra Modi government executed bold counter-operations, including Operation Sindoor, eliminating more than 150 terrorists, reflecting its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism."

The Chief Minister also lauded progress in infrastructure and said that 400 Vande Bharat trains are in the pipeline, with 136 already operational, highway construction has reached a speed of 34 km per day.

Metro networks expanded from 248 km in 2014 to 1,013 km in 2025 and the number of airports rose from 74 to 160, and 3.96 lakh km of rural roads have been built since 2014, he said.

He also emphasised cultural resurgence under the Narendra Modi government, marked by the construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, development of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the Mahakal Project, and the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

The Waqf Amendment Act 2025 has further brought transparency through centralised digitisation of Waqf properties, he added.

CM Sharma concluded by noting that Rs 2.11 lakh crore has been allocated to Rajasthan under centrally-sponsored schemes.

The free foodgrains scheme continues to reflect the Prime Minister's commitment to public welfare and inclusive development, the Chief Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor