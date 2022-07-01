Nupur Sharma moves SC, seeks transfer of all FIRs registered against her to Delhi

Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma has moved to Supreme Court seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her, across several states over her controversial remark, to Delhi for investigation. Sharma said she is constantly facing life threats.

Soon after Sharma's controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad went viral, there were severe tensions in several states. Earlier this week, a tailor was hacked to death in broad daylight inside his shop on a crowded street in Udaipur for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed.

Following countrywide tension over the controversial comments, the BJP suspended her from the party. The BJP also took action against Delhi leader Naveen Kumar Jindal who shared her comments on Twitter.