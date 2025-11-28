Nursery admissions in Delhi private schools to start on Dec 4

New Delhi, Nov 28 The admission process for nursery classes in Delhi’s private schools will officially begin on December 4. According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), applications for Nursery, KG, and Class 1 will open simultaneously in more than 1,700 private schools across the national Capital.

This year’s process aims to be more structured, transparent, and convenient for parents, who often find the nursery admission season stressful and competitive.

The Directorate of Education has released comprehensive guidelines for the 2026–27 academic year. Schools have been instructed to maintain complete transparency during the selection and admission process. Whether admissions are conducted through a computerised system or traditional slips, the draw of lots must take place in the presence of parents.

The first list of selected candidates will be released on January 23, 2026, and a second list will follow on February 9, 2026. These rules apply to 75 per cent of seats allotted for the General Category. Separate instructions will be issued later for students falling under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Groups.

Schools are permitted to charge a registration fee of only Rs 25, and purchasing the school prospectus will not be mandatory. Institutions must inform parents of draw dates at least two days in advance through their notice board, website, SMS, or email.

Parents can fill out the application form online by visiting the official DoE website: edudel.nic.in. After selecting the 'Nursery Admission 2026–27' option, they can enter required details, upload documents, and pay the registration fee. Once completed, parents are advised to download and save a copy of the submitted form.

Documents Required for Application: Ration card with the guardian’s name; domicile certificate of the child or parent; Voter ID of the guardian; electricity, water, or phone bill OR the child’s passport; Aadhaar card of either parent.

Age eligibility as of March 31, 2026 for Nursery (Pre-School) is 3–4 years; KG (Pre-Primary) is 4–5 years and for Class 1 it is 5–6 years.

The Delhi government emphasises that this transparent and simplified process will help reduce stress for parents and ensure that admissions are completed fairly and efficiently.

With a minimal fee and clear guidelines, parents can now prepare to secure a smooth start for their children's academic journey.

