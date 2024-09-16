Nursing student found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad hotel

Hyderabad, Sep 16 A nursing student was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Hyderabad on Monday, police said.

The 23-year-old student from Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district was staying at the hotel in Gachibowli under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The student, who was studying B.Sc (Nursing), had come to Hyderabad two days ago with her friends to see Ganesh mandapams and immersion in Hussain Sagar.

They had taken two rooms at a hotel in Gachibowli. They together had dinner and reportedly consumed liquor on Sunday night.

The girl later complained of a headache and went into one of the rooms to take a rest. When she did not come out, her friends left for Hussain Sagar. They returned to the hotel around 3 a.m. on Monday. However, the girl did not respond to the doorbell and door knocking. They grew suspicious and informed the hotel staff, who opened the room to find her hanging from the ceiling fan.

The hotel staff immediately alerted the police. The deceased’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

A case of death under suspicious circumstances was registered at Gachibowli Police Station.

After being informed about the incident by one of her friends, the girl’s family rushed to Hyderabad. They raised suspicion on the cause of the death.

The nursing student had come to Hyderabad with two male friends and a female. There were blood stains in the hotel, which raised suspicions about the cause of the death.

Her parents do not believe that she died by suicide. They said she was brave and would not have killed herself. The family demanded a thorough probe and justice.

The parents claimed that they saw injury marks on the dead body. They expressed suspicions about the role of her friends and the hotel staff.

Police have taken up the investigation and were questioning the deceased’s friends who were staying with her in the hotel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor