Nuzvid IIIT student drowns on Andhra beach
By IANS | Published: December 17, 2023 01:29 PM2023-12-17T13:29:08+5:302023-12-17T13:30:03+5:30
Vijayawada, Dec 17 A student of Nuzvid IIIT drowned at a beach in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Sunday.
The incident occurred at Tallapalem beach in Machilipatnam when a group of five students from Nuzvid IIIT went for a bath.
According to eyewitnesses, the youths were hit by strong waves and began drowning. Marine police personnel present at the beach rescued four of them. A student was washed away. His body was later recovered at Manginapudi beach.
The deceased was identified as Tokala Akhil.
