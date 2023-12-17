Nuzvid IIIT student drowns on Andhra beach

By IANS | Published: December 17, 2023 01:29 PM2023-12-17T13:29:08+5:302023-12-17T13:30:03+5:30

Vijayawada, Dec 17 A student of Nuzvid IIIT drowned at a beach in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on ...

Nuzvid IIIT student drowns on Andhra beach | Nuzvid IIIT student drowns on Andhra beach

Nuzvid IIIT student drowns on Andhra beach

Vijayawada, Dec 17 A student of Nuzvid IIIT drowned at a beach in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Tallapalem beach in Machilipatnam when a group of five students from Nuzvid IIIT went for a bath.

According to eyewitnesses, the youths were hit by strong waves and began drowning. Marine police personnel present at the beach rescued four of them. A student was washed away. His body was later recovered at Manginapudi beach.

The deceased was identified as Tokala Akhil.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app