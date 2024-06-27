Oath ceremony: Two newly-elected Trinamool MLAs to continue dharna at Bengal Assembly

Kolkata, June 27 Amid the confusion over the swearing-in ceremony, two newly-elected Trinamool Congress legislators Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Sarkar have decided to continue their demonstration on the premises of the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday.

The two MLAs, Sayantika Banerjee who was elected from Baranagar and Reyat Sarkar from Bhagawangola are insisting that Governor CV Ananda Bose come to their “karam bhumi” i.e. the Assembly and administer their oath.

Meanwhile, grave uncertainty looms over the swearing-in ceremony as Governor Bose left the state on Wednesday evening.

Raj Bhavan sources said that Bose waited from 12 noon to 4 P.M. on Wednesday expecting the two new MLAs to honour his invitation to come to the Governor’s House and participate in the oath-taking ceremony that had been arranged and invitations for which had gone out.

However, after 4 P.M. Bose left Raj Bhavan and then the state as per his schedule.

On Wednesday, while Bose was waiting at Raj Bhavan, Banerjee and Sarkar staged a demonstration on the Assembly premises with placards and their election certificates.

Raj Bhavan sources said that since the date of the Governor’s return to West Bengal is yet to be confirmed, the oath ceremony will be delayed indefinitely.

Consequently, Banerjee and Sarkar will also not be able to participate in Assembly proceedings untill they are sworn in.

In a statement, the office of the Governor cautioned about the penalty provisions in place in case any newly-elected MLA participates in House proceedings without the Governor’s concurrence.

