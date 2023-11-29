OBC Census to Uniform Civil Code: Govt to likely introduce crucial bills in upcoming winter session

The government is likely to introduce several bills in the last winter session of the NDA government's second consecutive term, and they could become crucial issues for the government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is expected to introduce a bill primarily on OBC census or OBC reservation. Additionally, dozens of bills, including the Uniform Civil Code and CAA, are part of the government's agenda.

The winter session of Parliament will commence on December 4. Following the session, the government will have to directly contend in the Lok Sabha elections. Key issues such as the uniform civil code, CAA, and the concept of one nation, one election are major focal points. As part of the ongoing discussions about a caste-wise census, a bill on OBC census or reservation may be introduced.

Communities like the Marathas in Maharashtra, Jats in Haryana, Patels in Gujarat, and Gujjars in Rajasthan are demanding reservations, causing disruptions in the BJP's caste equation. Considering the implementation of 75 per cent reservation in Bihar and the demand for Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, the BJP may make decisions regarding OBCs. Three bills related to the criminal justice process are expected to be passed by both houses of Parliament during the winter session. A bill on the chief election commissioner and election commissioner will also be passed, and a bill related to Scheduled Tribes is likely to be introduced.