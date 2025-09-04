OBCs must fight their own battle instead of relying on any leader: Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai, Sep 4 Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), has made a sharp statement regarding the ongoing Maratha and OBC reservation controversy in Maharashtra. He has called upon the OBC community to come out on the streets and launch a movement to protect their rights.

Prakash Ambedkar stated that the OBC community must fight their own battle instead of relying on any political leader. If the OBCs do not become active, even their existing rights may be taken away.

Speaking on the Maratha reservation issue, Ambedkar accused the government of misleading the Maratha community. He said that the claims made by the government — that all Marathas will be granted reservation — are completely misleading. The BJP has pretended to solve this unresolved issue. This decision is foolish and deceptive, he said.

Ambedkar clarified, “The Mumbai High Court’s judgment is clear — classifying the entire Maratha community as Kunbi is wrong and impossible. The recent GR (Government Resolution) issued by the government goes against the High Court’s order. The Supreme Court has also struck down the Maratha reservation. The BJP is lying and misleading the public on this issue.”

Clarifying his party’s stance, Ambedkar said that they are in favour of granting reservation to the Maratha community — but not at the cost of the OBC quota. He emphasised that OBCs must now rise to fight for their rights. They must organise protests, rallies, and meetings, and pressure OBC ministers within the cabinet. According to the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Maratha and OBC reservations must remain separate.

He firmly stated, “OBC reservation is only for the OBC community. The Maratha community should be given a separate reservation. The government is trying to create tension between the two communities.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor