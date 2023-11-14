Oberoi Group’s Chairman Emeritus PRS Oberoi passes away

On the morning of November 14, Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, a stalwart in the realm of Indian hospitality and the Chairman Emeritus of the Oberoi Group, breathed his last. His departure marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of unparalleled and exemplary hospitality.

In 2022, Oberoi stepped down from his position of Executive Chairman of EIH Ltd and Chairman of EIH Associated Hotels Limited, which are parts of the Oberoi Hotels.

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, commonly referred to as PRS Oberoi or "Biki," held the position of Executive Chairman at EIH Limited, the flagship company of The Oberoi Group. Additionally, he served as the Chairman of Oberoi Hotels Private Limited, a significant shareholder in EIH Limited. Often recognized as the son of the late Rai Bahadur MS Oberoi, the esteemed founder of The Oberoi Group, PRS Oberoi played a crucial role in continuing and expanding the legacy of the renowned hospitality brand.