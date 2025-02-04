Obesity mother of many non-communicable diseases, fully preventable: Experts

New Delhi, Feb 4 Obesity is the mother of many non-communicable diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer, said experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday.

Joining together to raise awareness about the adverse health impacts of obesity, the experts noted that obesity is fully preventable in adults. It may also ease the health burden of the country.

"Obesity is the mother of many non-communicable diseases, and that is why it has to be taken seriously," Dr. Naval Kishore Vikram, Professor of Medicine at AIIMS, told IANS.

He noted that the most important effect of obesity is the development of insulin resistance and a pro inflammatory state.

This insulin resistance can lead the development of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and over a period can also be related to development of certain cancers, the expert explained.

"Obesity is 100 per cent preventable disease in adults. Although there are some genetic causes of it, but that is very rare and is seen only in children," Vikram told IANS.

Dr. Ambuj Roy, Professor of Cardiology at AIIMS told IANS how obesity raise the risk of cardiovascular , diseases like heart attack; as well as causes other problems like stroke, joint problem, liver problem and PCOD, and infertility, among others.

Roy also mentioned how obesity can trigger mental health issues.

The experts noted that the best way to tackle obesity is by changing the sedentary lifestyle and eating right.

"The cause of obesity lies somewhere in our lifestyle and our eating habits," Dr. M. Gahlot, Sr. Dietician at AIIMS told IANS.

She said that people are eating less of the healthy things, but high processed food, sugary food items.

"It is important to include fruits and vegetables in your daily diet. You also must control the total amount of fat in your diet," Dr. Gahlot said.

"Check your diet. Eat, mindfully, eat healthy and be active. Because activity is very important. People are not usually very active. And a lot of people have a sedentary lifestyle," advised Dr. Vikram.

The experts suggested indulging in any form of exercises like running, cycling, or jogging.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the athletes and other delegates at the 38th National Games held in Dehradun emphasised the importance of a healthy body that is key to a healthy mind, which in turn could lead to a healthy nation.

During his speech, PM Modi spoke vividly about the obesity that has India in its throes and why we need to deal with this issue urgently.

