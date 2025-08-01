Objectionable social media post sparks communal tension in Pune

Pune, Aug 1 Communal tension gripped Yavat village in Pune district's Daund tahsil on Friday after an alleged objectionable post allegedly made by a youth of the minority community went viral on social media.

Soon after the post went viral on social media, local activists reached the home of the youth in Sahkar Nagar and vandalised the properties.

The situation escalated rapidly with incidents of arson and vandalism, prompting the closure of the Yavat weekly market after noon.

According to local sources, a few unidentified persons set ablaze two motorcycles, while a mosque in the area was vandalised.

The youth who allegedly made the objectionable post has been identified as a resident of Sahakar Nagar in Yavat.

Following the circulation of the post, a group of local activists gathered near his house and vandalised the property.

Police, however, intervened in time and managed to prevent further escalation.

Yavat Police Inspector Narayan Deshmukh confirmed that the youth, identified as Syed, has been taken into custody for questioning.

He said a heavy police deployment has been made in the area to prevent further escalation of the situation.

Local political leaders have also appealed for calm.

The incident comes just days after tensions erupted over the desecration of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Neelkantheshwar temple in Yavat on July 26.

The memory of that incident is still fresh among local residents, adding to the volatility of the current situation.

While police presence has been intensified in the area to maintain law and order, tension is still palpable. Authorities have appealed for calm and warned against spreading misinformation or provocative content on social media.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the authenticity of the post and to identify those involved in the violence.

