Obscene remark row: Kumaraswamy warns cops who tortured K'taka BJP MLC to face consequences

Hassan (Karnataka), Dec 23 Expressing dissatisfaction over the Belagavi police handling the BJP MLC C.T. Ravi case, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, said on Monday that if BJP legislators pursued the legal fight properly, all the police officers involved in the case could be suspended.

Speaking to the media at Haradanahalli in Hassan district, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said: "Any police officer who mentally tortured C.T. Ravi, under the influence of a Minister will have to face the consequences."

C.T. Ravi was accused of making a derogatory remark against Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council.

Following the complaint by Minister Hebbalkar, BJP MLC Ravi was arrested and later released after the order by the Karnataka High Court.

BJP MLC Ravi alleged that he was assaulted, made to travel throughout the night, not given food, water and not even allowed to visit the toilet, adding that the police threatened him of carrying out his encounter.

"They discussed Union Minister Amit Shah's statements made in the Rajya Sabha during the Assembly sessions. This issue pertains to the Rajya Sabha. Is Amit Shah a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council?" he asked.

"I am closely observing everything happening in this state. The Congress government is harassing political opponents in every possible way. They are preparing the stage for the kind of politics Karnataka might face in the future," he noted.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy alleged that the government is misusing the police to suppress political opponents.

"Was it necessary to drag C.T. Ravi around all night? He is an elected representative. If he needed to be arrested, he could have been directly presented before the magistrate's court in Bengaluru. What was the need for this humiliation? Who directed this?" he asked.

The JD-S leader warned that if BJP members take the right legal route, the officials responsible would face suspension.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy warned, "Any officer who mentally tortured C.T. Ravi, under the influence of a Minister will have to face the consequences."

"This behaviour is unacceptable," he said.

The JD-S leader said, "Does this state even have a Home Minister? Over the past six or seven months, several incidents about law and order have taken place, yet the government remains silent. Karnataka is heading toward darker days as political vendettas and hatred are taking centre stage," he added.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy said the deterioration of the state's police system is unfortunate, which once served as a model for the country.

"Our forefathers built a robust system and created a healthy environment. Karnataka Police was respected nationwide. Unfortunately, this government is hell-bent on destroying it. They are working to tarnish the reputation of the police department," he said.

Citing examples, Union Minister Kumaraswamy asked, "What happened to the case involving former Congress Minister Vinay Kulkarni? What action was taken in the complaint filed by a teacher against Congress leader Gurappa Naidu accused of sexually harassing teachers in Bengaluru?"

He clarified that he does not hold the police department entirely at fault.

"Certain Ministers in the government are giving directions to a few select officers, leading to unlawful decisions within the department. Cases are being booked as per their whims, and their opponents are being crushed through abuse of power and violation of laws," he said.

He warned, "Time will provide answers to all of this."

Speaking about the inauguration of the Jayadeva Hospital in Kalaburagi by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister Kumaraswamy questioned the CM's contribution to the project.

"When I was the Chief Minister, I initiated this project. Later, the BJP government released Rs 128 crore. BJP MP C.N. Manjunath from Jayadeva Hospital raised Rs 40 crore for this initiative. This government shows no gratitude toward those who worked on it before. This is an uncivilised government," he said while targeting the Congress government.

He further added, "Now they claim they will manage NIMHANS. They cannot even manage the hospitals already in place. In north Karnataka, maternal and child deaths continue daily. It is heartbreaking. What measures have been taken to stop this? Hospitals lack adequate doctors and staff. Is this how you plan to build the state?"

He also criticised the government for its lack of concern about the issues in North Karnataka.

"The government made grand claims about addressing the region's problems, but just yesterday, a young mother died during childbirth in Ballari. These deaths are occurring daily, yet the government shows no concern," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor