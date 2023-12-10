Obscene video of UP teacher goes viral, complaint lodged

Gorakhpur, Dec 10 A private school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has lodged a complaint after an obscene video featuring her, went viral on social media.

She learned about the video through her students following which she immediately contacted senior police officers.

Sub Inspector, Shahpur Police Station, Ashok Kumar Singh said that an FIR was registered under the IT Act and an investigation underway.

"We have also sought assistance from cyber experts to trace the accused," Singh said.

The incident unfolded when the teacher was informed by her students about a fake profile created on social media bearing her name, photo and the school's name on Friday.

Friend requests were sent to students from this profile, accompanied by an obscene and doctored video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor