"Occasion to recall message of forgiveness, compassion," Goa CM extends Easter greetings

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 8 : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday extended his greetings and wishes to the people of the State on the eve of Easter and said that the festival is an occasion to recall the message of forgiveness and compassion.

Easter is celebrated to commemorate the glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"Good Friday symbolises the supreme and selfless sacrifice of Jesus Christ for strengthening the bonds of friendship, brotherhood and human values amongst mankind," he said.

The Chief Minister further said, "It is an auspicious occasion for us to recall the eternal and valuable message of forgiveness and compassion. May the celebrations of Easter bring greater peace, happiness and unity among the people".

"Easter reminds us all to follow our conscience to work for others. Let us pledge to strive for the welfare of others. May the Easter celebration inspire everyone to win over sin and bring greater prosperity and happiness. Let us become the apostles of peace and joy," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor