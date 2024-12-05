OCCRP’s ‘propaganda’ against foreign govts exposed, damning report uncovers the plot

New Delhi, Dec 5 The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), claiming it to be an independent organisation, working against organised crime and corruption, saw its reputation and global standing ‘shredded into pieces’ following an explosive investigative report by a leading French paper - Mediapart.

Mediapart published a damning report, shedding light on the network’s funding, and its brazen attempts to target and malign foreign governments, to further its own and financier’s interests.

“OCCRP, which labels itself as an independent and non-partisan organisation, is funded by US government agencies and works to serve their interests,” it said.

The French paper in its investigation has uncovered details of its funding from US-based agencies and laid down details of its financiers, since its inception in 2006.

“Government funding accounts for 70 per cent of the annual budget of OCCRP between 2014 and 2023. Around 52 per cent of the funds were provided by the US government alone,” said the paper in explosive details.

Following the ‘expose’ on OCCRP’s alleged dealings with the US Department of State and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and investors like George Soros, it came under heavy fire from the government as well as the BJP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a blistering attack at the OCCRP as well as the Congress party for engaging in a nexus to ‘destabilise’ the country and derail its economic growth.

Sambit Patra blasted the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi in a press briefing and accused him of aligning with international and anti-India forces, purportedly working to destabilize the country.

"I have no hesitation in saying he (Gandhi) is a traitor of the highest order," said Patra during a press conference.

“A shocking triangular nexus involving George Soros, certain US agencies, and the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has emerged. Rahul Gandhi represents the third angle of this nexus. Mediapart report shows that OCCRP receives significant funding from Soros' Open Society Foundation, with 70% of its funding coming from this single source,” he further said.

BJP RS MP Sudhanshu Trivedi too hit out at the Bosnia-based OCCRP and recounted the incidents when it came up with fabricated reports to defame the government while opposition parties played along to amplify its vile agenda.

“On February 3, 2021, a report on Indian farmers was published during the Budget Session of January 2021; on July 18, 2021, the Pegasus report emerged during the Monsoon Session of Parliament; on January 24, 2023, the Hindenburg report was released just ahead of the Budget Session, scheduled to begin on January 31; on January 17, 2023, The BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' was launched, on July 19, 2023, a video of Manipur violence surfaced a day before the Monsoon Session,” Sudhanshu Trivedi said, raising an alarm over foreign interference in India's internal affairs.

He further said that a day after the conclusion of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Hindenburg report was released to target Indian markets. Ahead of the current Winter Session of Parliament, beginning on November 25, a report by a U.S. attorney targeting a leading Indian business house was released on November 20 for ulterior motives.

As per the French daily, the OCCRP has received at least $47 million from the U.S. government, $14 million from European countries (Britain, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Slovakia and France) and 1.1 million from the European Union, since its inception.

Owing to its funding, it remains obliged to further its agenda and also takes pride in crediting itself for 'government downfall' in any country.

USAID-funded OCCRP is believed to be at the helm of the ‘regime change’ operation in Bangladesh.

“US State Department has repeatedly doled out funds specifically to target foreign nations. It donated $2.2 million to OCCRP between 2015 and 2019 for a hit job titled - Balancing the Russian Media Sphere,” the French daily found.

--IANS

