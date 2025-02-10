‘Ocean of humanity’: Every police officer displaying unmatched dedication, says UP DGP on Maha Kumbh

New Delhi, Feb 10 Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar said on Monday that managing the ‘ocean of humanity’ at the Maha Kumbh 2025 is a ‘Herculean task’ and the state police is displaying an unmatched dedication to manage the devotees.

“Managing this ocean of humanity is a Herculean task. Every police officer on duty is displaying unmatched dedication to making Maha Kumbh 2025 a safe and seamless experience for all,” said the DGP.

DGP Kumar said that the event is witnessing the largest congregation of humanity in history, adding that with over 40 crore pilgrims having already taken a sacred dip at the Sangam and millions arriving each day, managing the unprecedented movement of people and vehicles is a challenge that no city, no administration, and no police force in the world has ever encountered before.

“The sheer scale of this spiritual gathering has pushed the infrastructure of Prayagraj beyond its maximum capacity, making delays in traffic movement inevitable—not due to mismanagement, but due to the sheer volume of devotees,” he said.

DGP Kumar said that despite these challenges, UP Police personnel—from constables on the ground to senior officers—are working tirelessly, ensuring smooth traffic flow, assisting pilgrims, and maintaining law and order with exceptional patience and skill.

“There is no global precedent for what UP Police is managing today. No city, country, or police force has ever had to regulate such an enormous gathering of people and vehicles in real-time,” he said.

The DGP added that this is not just crowd management but is history in the making.

“Under the dynamic leadership and close supervision of the Chief Minister, the strategic planning, real-time decision-making, and relentless execution by UP Police officers are setting a global benchmark in managing large-scale human movements. Future generations will study this moment as a testament to discipline, determination, and duty,” he said.

He added that while criticism finds its space in media and social media, it is heartening to see numerous video testimonials from pilgrims, both common devotees and prominent personalities, who have appreciated the seamless organisation, security, and assistance provided by UP Police and the administration.

“Their words of gratitude reflect the massive effort and commitment behind the scenes, ensuring that Maha Kumbh remains a sacred and well-organised spectacle despite the unimaginable scale,” he added.

He added that Monday afternoon’s videos from Prayagraj city and the inter-district borders clearly show traffic moving almost smoothly once again, a reassuring sign of UP Police’s unyielding efforts.

“Instead of focusing solely on criticism, one must acknowledge the extraordinary perseverance of our police force, who are not just managing an event but writing history with their relentless service. I salute every police officer—the true unsung heroes—who are turning the impossible into reality, every single day,” said the DGP.

