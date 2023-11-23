Octogenarian daily-wage labourer files defamation suit against CPI-M mouthpiece in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 23 Taking the fight into the 'enemy' camp, 86-year-old Mariyakutty - reportedly a daily wage labourer - on Thursday filed a defamation case against CPI(M) mouthpiece 'Deshabhimani' in Kerala for "portraying her in poor light".

She has filed the petition at a court accusing the chief editor of 'Deshabhimani', its three journalists and six others of spreading fake news on social media.

Mariyakutty contended that she has suffered huge loss of face because of the 'false' report, and hence she should be compensated and the 'guilty' should be punished.

Incidentally, 'Deshabhimani' published the report after the elderly woman also with her friend slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan government over arrears in social welfare pension of Rs 1,600 a month. As a mark of protest, the two elderly women posed with begging bowls with a caption that they have no money and hence are resorting to begging at their home town in Idukki.

She became upset with the party mouthpiece after it published a report that Mariyakutty owns 1.5 acres of land and two houses, and her daughter is based out of Switzerland.

The report further alleged that she has joined ranks with the Congress to malign the state government's reputation.

The video of the two women begging went viral, giving fodder to the Congress to attack the Vijayan-led government.

Upset by the 'Deshabhimani' article, Mariyakutty had approached the local village officer and submitted an application to trace her land and other assets. After the due process of inspection, the authorities issued a certificate stating that she doesn't own any assets.

Then came the news that her daughter stays in Adimali (Idukki), and not in Switzerland as claimed, and makes a living by selling lottery tickets.

While Deshabhimani later came out with an apology, Mariyakutty said that she will file two cases, one against the party mouthpiece in a local court, and another in the Kerala High Court seeking disbursal of monthly social welfare pension on time.

After being deserted by her husband 36 years ago, Mariyakutty toiled hard to raise her four children.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor