Octogenarian man stabbed to death by son in Delhi

New Delhi, June 3 An 85-year-old Delhi man was stabbed to death by his son following an argument over "a trivial issue" on Monday, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The deceased was identified as Om Prakash, a resident of Sunder Nagri in east Delhi.

According to police, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Nand Nagri police station from GTB Hospital at 7.29 a.m. that Kishan Pal had brought his father Om Prakash but the latter was declared dead.

During the probe, it was found that Om Prakash was living with his two sons, Kishan Pal, 40, and Ved Prakash, 35, and Kishan Pal’s son and daughter.

"Ved Prakash stabbed his father with a sickle kept in the kitchen for cutting vegetables after they fought over a trivial matter. He and his father used to fight over petty domestic issues," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said.

Ved Prakash has been arrested, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor