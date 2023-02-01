Octogenarian moves Madras HC claiming to be half-brother of late CM Jayalalithaa

Chennai, Feb 1 An 83-year-old man from Karnataka has approached the Madras High Court claiming to be the half-brother of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu late J. Jayalalithaa.

Vasudevan said that he was the son of Jayalithaa's father Jayaram from his first wife and hence he was the half-brother to the late Chief Minister.

The petitioner has filed an application to recall the Madras High Court order of May 29, 2020, to declare J. Deepa and J. Deepak, the niece, and nephew of J. Jayalalithaa as her legal heirs.

He also referred to a case filed by his mother in 1950 claiming maintenance from his father. Vasudevan also claimed that he had written several letters to J. Deepa and contended that he would have been made a party to the petitions filed by J. Deepa and J. Deepak seeking a declaration as the legal heirs of the late Chief Minister.

The Madras High Court ordered notice to Deepa and Deepak on the petition of Vasudevan to condone a delay of 460 days in filing the application and called for counter affidavits if any before February 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor