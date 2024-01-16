Octogenarian woman murdered by robbers in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 16 An octogenarian woman was killed by two individuals who forcefully entered her house in south Delhi and fled with gold articles, police said on Tuesday, adding that both the accused, including a juvenile, have been apprehended.

Sharing the details, the official said that on Tuesday, a police control room (PCR) call was received at 8.45 a.m. at Jaitpur police station regarding the robbery-cum-murder of a woman at her house and a police team reached the spot.

The Crime Team conducted an inspection of the location, scrutinised CCTV footage, and interviewed witnesses to establish the sequence of events.

"Surender Kumar Sharma, her son, informed the police team that his mother, Shakuntala, 80, resided alone in Saurav Vihar, Jaitpur, while he lived separately with his family in N Block, Saurav Vihar but visited his mother daily to provide her with food and tea," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo said.

On Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m., he went to her residence, but when she did not respond to his repeated calls, he peered through the window and found his mother lying unconscious on her bed, with the latch of the rear window open.

Entering through the window, he observed blood coming from her mouth and noticed that her golden ring and bangles were missing and informed the police.

The DCP said that each member of the police team was assigned specific tasks to trace the unknown culprits and crack the case, and employed both technical and manual intelligence methods to gather clues about the criminals.

In one of the CCTV footage recordings, two persons were seen walking suspiciously near the scene of the incident late on the previous night.

"Suspecting their involvement, the team, with the assistance of locals, identified one of the accused as Mayank, a resident of the same locality. The team rushed to Mayank's address and apprehended him," said the DCP.

On interrogation, Mayank confessed to his involvement in the case. Based on his statement, a 16-year-old juvenile was apprehended, and the stolen jewellery items were recovered.

"Further investigation revealed that the motive behind the crime was robbery," the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor