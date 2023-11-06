Odd-even scheme in Delhi from Nov 13 to 20: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 6 In view of the rising air pollution in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that the odd-even vehicle system will be implemented for a week in the city from November 13 to 20.

Addressing a press conference here after a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several other senior officials, Rai said, "In view of air pollution, the Odd-Even vehicle system will be applicable for one week from 13th to 20th November."

He said that there is a complete ban on firecrackers. "Despite the ban of firecrackers, today we have directed the police to be alert as there is Diwali and World Cup match and then chhath puja," he said.

Rai said, 'We also appeal to the BJP governments in the BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to ban the firecrackers to control the pollution.

"During the meeting it was discussed that the pollution may rise in the national capital after Diwali. So a day after Diwali the odd-even scheme will be launched for a week," he said.

He said that the odd-even scheme will be implemented from November 13 to November 20 and after that a review will be done.

Kejriwal had called a high-level meeting earlier in the day at the Delhi secretariat with the Environment Minister, and other senior ministers along with several officers of the state government to discuss the ways to curb the air pollution in the national capital.

