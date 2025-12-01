Odisha: 18-year-old KIIT student commits suicide, case registered

Bhubaneswar, Dec 1 The Commissionerate Police on Monday launched an investigation into the death of an 18-year-old student of KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, who was found hanging in his hostel room.

The incident took place late Sunday night. A case was registered at Infocity Police Station based on a complaint filed by the student’s mother, Nirmala Yadav.

The deceased, Rahul Yadav, a resident of Raipur in Chhattisgarh, was pursuing his first year in Computer Science at KIIT University.

Police sources said that upon receiving information about the incident, Rahul’s family travelled to Bhubaneswar on Monday afternoon. The post-mortem was conducted at AIIMS Bhubaneswar in the presence of a magistrate, and the investigating officials are awaiting the autopsy report.

During the initial inquiry into Rahul’s digital communications, social media activity, and statements from hostelmates and relatives, police learned that the deceased had been in a long-term relationship with a girl from his home district in Chhattisgarh, who is currently studying in Maharashtra.

Rahul’s mother alleged that harassment and intimidation by the girl’s father, mother, and brother forced her son to take the extreme step.

“Being aggrieved by the sad and unnatural death of her son, Nirmala Yadav has given a brief complaint alleging harassment of her son by the father, Mother and brother of the said girl, all are from Chhattisgarh,” the Commissionerate Police said.

Police continue to investigate the matter and are examining all aspects of the case, including the role of the girl’s family, before proceeding further.

In an official statement, KIIT University expressed sorrow over the incident, calling it “extremely sad and unfortunate.”

The university also claimed that the case appears to be linked to a personal relationship.

“It has been learned that the incident is related to a love affair. The student reportedly took this drastic step due to personal reasons. His mother has also confirmed the same,” the statement read.

The incident has prompted demands for a proper and impartial investigation from several legislators of the state, cutting across party lines.

Notably, KIIT University had faced severe criticism earlier this year following the deaths of two Nepali female students.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had also appointed a fact-finding committee to investigate the suicide cases that occurred on February 16 and May 1.

