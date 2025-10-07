Odisha: 36-hour curfew lifted in Cuttack as situation returns to normal

Bhubaneswar, Oct 7 The 36-hour curfew imposed in Cuttack following violence clashes on October 5 has been lifted as normalcy returns to the city, informed police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, Singh stated, “The 36-hour curfew imposed in Cuttack ended at 10 a.m. today. The situation remains normal and is under strict surveillance. Patrolling and static deployment of security forces at sensitive locations across the city will continue.”

“Following the violence and stone-pelting incident on October 5, the police were compelled to use force, leading to the imposition of the 36-hour curfew. As no incidents of violence were reported during the curfew period and peace prevailed, the curfew was lifted at 10 a.m. today,” he added.

The police commissioner also revealed that one more person was arrested in connection with the violent clash that took place on Sunday, taking the total number of arrests in the case to nine.

In the wake of fresh violence in Cuttack during a bike rally organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on October 5 over the attack on a Durga Puja immersion procession on Friday night, the authorities have imposed a curfew in several sensitive areas of the city for the next 36 hours.

During interaction with the reporters, the twin city Police Commissioner Singh also stated that internet services will be restored in the city based on the situation.

On Monday, the state government had extended the suspension of internet services in Cuttack city until 7 PM on October 7, citing concerns over the possible misuse of social networking sites and instant messaging services by anti-social elements to spread rumours and disturb peace and tranquillity in the city.

Around 60 platoons of police force and six companies of the Central Armed Police Force were deployed in the city to bring back normalcy.

