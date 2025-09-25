Odisha: 6 killed in road mishap in Sundargarh district

Bhubaneswar, Sep 25 As many as six passengers including three women lost their lives following the collision of a truck and bus in K Balanga area of Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Thursday.

According to the locals, the passenger bus was going from Rourkela to Koida area of Sundargarh district while a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction on National Highway-520 rammed into the bus head on.

The local sources also revealed that the accident took place when the bus was going on the wrong side of the route to avoid traffic jam at Raxi under K Balang police station area of the district.

Upon being informed, the local police, fire services personnel reached the spot and rescued the passengers trapped inside the bus.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital at Lahunipara where the doctor declared five persons 'brought dead'.

Meanwhile, another person identified as Suru Munda, succumbed to injuries midway while being shifted to the IGH hospital in Rourkela.

The other deceased were identified as Puspa Gope, Sabal Bala, Mery Nag, Satyabhama Thakur and Karanpal Singh.

“As per the information received by us, a bus namely Lingaraj from Rourkela was going towards Koida. Meanwhile, the bus drove on the wrong route in order to avoid a traffic jam caused by heavy rainfall at Raxi when a truck coming from the opposite direction collided. We received the information regarding the tragic death of six persons.

"Around 10 to 12 passengers who sustained injuries have been sadmitted to the hospital at Lahunipara while efforts are on to shift critically injured to Rourkela. Two platoons of police force have been sent to the spot to clear the congestion caused by the road mishap,” said DIG of police (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai.

