Odisha: 60-year-old man hacks wife to death

Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 A 60-year-old man in Odisha hacked his wife to death in Patnagarh area of Balangir district on Friday, an official said.

The accused has been identified as Krushna Chandra Bag of Brahmapura village.

Anjana, 50, was returning home after taking bath in river Mayavati near Patnagarh town when the accused under the influence of alcohol hacked her to death with an axe. "Anjana, who sustained severe head injuries, died on the spot," a police officer said.

The accused later fled the spot and also concealed the weapon. He was later arrested from his hideout.

"He suspected Anjana of having an extra marital affair. The couple used to fight over petty issues in the past too," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor