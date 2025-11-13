Odisha: 8 People Rescued After Swing Ride Malfunctions at Bali Jatra in Cuttack (Watch Video)

Eight people were rescued safely by the fire department in Odisha's Cuttack after a giant swing ride was suddenly stuck in mid-air while in motion when it malfunctioned on Wednesday night, November 12. The ride was stuck approximately 50 feet above the ground.

The incident occurred at around 11 pm when the swing suddenly halted during mid-operation and trapping those onboard. According to police, the fire department balanced the swing and asked them not to panic and rescued eight people safely.

#WATCH | Odisha | The Fire Service team successfully rescued 8 people who were stranded on a swing that suddenly malfunctioned while in motion above the ground, during the Bali Jatra in Cuttack. pic.twitter.com/td3QexZSHn — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

The eight stranded people, including a woman and two children, were stuck for more than two hours before a rescue operation could be completed. Fire Officer PK Jena said, "It was very challenging and we made sure that those who are stranded on the swing don't get panic...We rescued eight people."

"We had to balance the weight of the swing while carrying out the rescue operation...We rescued 8 people...It took us over an hour to rescue them all," Rescue Officer TK Babu. The fire officer said that it took one hour long to rescue.