Odisha: 9-Inch Tree Twig Gets Stuck in 80-Year-Old Man’s Food Pipe for 7 Days While Brushing Teeth, Successfully Removed by Doctors

Ganjam, Odisha (September 10, 2025): A shocking incident occurred in Ganjam district where an 80-year-old man suffered severe health complications while brushing his teeth with a tree twig. The nine-inch twig accidentally lodged in his food pipe, leaving him unable to eat for seven days.

According to reports, Kamraju Nayak of Natanga village was brushing his teeth with a twig as he did daily. Suddenly, the twig slipped and got stuck in his food pipe. He began experiencing severe chest and stomach pain. His family tried several home remedies, but the twig could not be removed, and his condition worsened. From the first day, he struggled to swallow food and gradually could not eat anything at all.

After visiting several medical centres, Kamraju’s family admitted him to MKCG Medical College in Berhampur. Dr. Sanjeet Kumar Mishra and the ENT team immediately examined him. Tests revealed that a piece of the twig was lodged in his food pipe. His advanced age and other health conditions, including high blood pressure, made surgery risky. Doctors carefully planned the treatment.

A team of nine doctors used a procedure called esophagoscopy. A special tube was inserted into his throat, allowing the doctors to locate and remove the twig gradually. The operation was fully successful, and Kamraju Nayak’s health slowly improved.

Dr. Mishra said the case was highly challenging due to the patient’s age and health. The surgery was performed after reviewing his full medical history.