Odisha accelerates renewable drive with Rs 869.8 cr project approvals

Bhubaneswar, July 25 Advancing its clean energy goals, the Odisha government has approved renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 178 MW, involving an estimated investment of Rs 869.8 crore.

The approvals were granted during the 12th meeting of the Single Window Committee (SWC), held on July 24, 2025, under the chairmanship of Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary of the Energy Department, government of Odisha.

The meeting was attended by key officials including the Managing Director of GRIDCO, Directors of GRIDCO and OHPC, EIC (Electricity)-cum-PCEI, and other senior members of the Committee.

Project proposals were presented by the Chief Project Manager of the Renewable Energy Nodal Agency (RENA) and were thoroughly examined before being cleared by the SWC.

According to an official statement of the state Energy department, among the approved projects is a 69.5 MW solar park to be developed by Prozeal Green Energy Limited at Biramaharajpur in Subarnapur district. INOX Solar Limited received clearance to set up a 49.5 MW solar project at Telkoi in Keonjhar district, while Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was granted approval for a 10 MW solar project at Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda.

Additionally, NLC India Renewables Limited will be setting up a wind power project at Papadahandi in Nabarangpur district. Together, these projects account for 128.5 MW of solar and 49.5 MW of wind energy capacity.

“With these additions, the total renewable energy capacity approved by the Single Window Committee has now reached 1,844.86 MW, attracting cumulative investment commitments of Rs 12,599.79 crore. This marks a significant milestone in Odisha’s clean energy transition and underlines the state government’s focus on facilitating ease of doing business in the renewable sector,” noted the department.

Official sources further noted that the projects align with Odisha’s commitment to achieving its Renewable Purchase Obligations and contributing to India’s climate goals while also boosting local employment and infrastructure development in the approved districts.

