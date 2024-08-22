Odisha Accident: 5 Killed, 12 Injured As Tanker Overturns on Tea Stall After Colliding With Bus in Ganjam (Watch Video)

Five people were killed and 12 others injured as a tanker overturned on a roadside tea stall after a head-on collision with a bus in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday morning, August 22.

According to the reports, the accident occurred on National Highway 59 at Samarjhola near Hinjili. While four people died on the spot, another person succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The bus was on the way from Bhawanipatna to Berhampur, while the tanker was going towards Aska when the accident happened.

One person travelling on the bus was killed, and the other four deceased were people sitting at the tea stall.

Visuals From Accident Site:

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expresses grief and announces ex gratia for the kin

Expressing grief over the incident, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

He also announced Rs 1 lakh compensation for the seriously injured persons. Those injured were admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, officials said. "Five people have died so far," District Collector Divya Jyoti Parida said. The deceased are yet to be identified, she said.