Odisha: Akash Ambani Offers Prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri (Watch Video)

Akash Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, arrived at Bhubaneswar airport on Tuesday night, May 28. From the airport, he travelled by road to Odisha. At 11:55 p.m., he reached the temple and offered prayers to Lord Jagannath at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The son of Mukesh Ambani and brother of Anant Ambani returned home at around 2.30 pm. Earlier in April last year, Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant visited Puri and offered prayers to Lord Jagannath. This was Anant’s second visit to the 12th-century shrine ahead of his marriage with Radhika Merchant.

Akash Ambani in Odisha

#WATCH | Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, offered prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, late last night. pic.twitter.com/60TJBiaBZP — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2025

During his last visit, on January 24, 2023, he expressed great joy after having a darshan of the Holy Trinity at the Srimandir. According to sources, Anant donated Rs 2.51 crore to the temple. He was escorted to the pilgrim town with Z Plus category of security along with the Sevayats.